RNC: Secret Service Moving Protest Zone Away From Convention Site

By    |   Thursday, 13 June 2024 05:22 PM EDT

Republican National Convention officials announced on Thursday that the U.S. Secret Service agreed to move a designated area for protestors away from the actual site of the convention, which is set to take place in Milwaukee on July 15-18.

GOP officials told The New York Times on Thursday that the Secret Service had agreed to mark a park about a quarter-mile from the convention site as off-limits to protestors after a lawyer for the RNC expressed concerns about "an increased and untenable risk of violence" last month.

"We applaud Secret Service leadership for including Pere Marquette Park in the security perimeter," said Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign in a statement to the Times, adding that GOP leaders "implore local officials to expedite the permit application" and "choose a different location for the First Amendment Zone."

However, a spokesperson for the Secret Service told the newspaper in a statement that the issue has yet to be fully resolved.

"As of right now, the security plan for the 2024 Republican National Convention, which includes the security perimeter, is still in development," said spokeswoman Alexandria Worley. "The U.S. Secret Service does not determine demonstration zones for National Special Security Events — those decisions are made by the host city."

Theodore Bunker

