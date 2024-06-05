RNC Unveils Stage Design for National Convention

The Committee on Arrangements for the Republican National Convention on Wednesday unveiled renderings of the stage design for the event, which will be held in Milwaukee from July 15-19.

“Just looking at that stage, it’s very exciting to see it,” Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said at a news conference. “Red, white, and blue are going to look pretty good in Milwaukee come this July.

“We could not be more excited about bringing the convention to Milwaukee and being able to roll out President Trump’s nomination here and roll Milwaukee out to the rest of the world. We’re bringing 50,000 delegates, guests, and alternates here to Milwaukee, and we could not be more excited.”

The stage at the Fiserv Forum, home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, in downtown Milwaukee combines aesthetic considerations with cutting-edge technology to be the centerpiece of the event.

Anne Hathaway, chair of the Committee on Arrangements, said the stage will feature nearly 1,200 high-density LED panels varying in sizes and composition. She said the stage is 26 feet tall and 60 feet wide, partially suspended from the ceiling and partially mounted to the floor. It will have multiple protrusions to create an immersive experience for viewers.

“Over the next 40 days, we have a lot of work ahead of us,” she said. “But we have the manpower to get it done.”

The stage’s reliance on LED panels enables a high degree of versatility to create dramatically different looks from each night of the convention based on the theme of the day, Hathaway said.

“We expect President Trump to be here to accept the nomination,” Whatley said. “We’re very excited about that. Obviously, if we need to make contingency plans, we will. Right now, we are all steam ahead expecting he’ll be here to accept the nomination.”