RNC Sues Milwaukee Election Commission Over Poll Watchers

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against the Milwaukee Election Commission on Monday, claiming it "arbitrarily" limited the number of poll watchers at certain voting locations.

The lawsuit alleges that some polling sites allowed only one observer per party during early voting, with plans to enforce similar limits on Election Day.

The RNC argues that the limited access could harm transparency and suggests more space should be made for additional observers, especially at key polling sites.

Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Paulina Gutiérrez said in a statement that the organization "favors the greatest possible transparency during elections." She said the commission "denies the allegation that observers will be arbitrarily limited."

"However," she said. "Observers may be subject to reasonable limitations, a power given to chief inspectors under Wisconsin law. At no point was the Republican Party denied the presence of an observer during the in-person absentee voting period, nor will they be denied that presence on Election Day."

RNC Chair Michael Whatley and co-Chair Lara Trump said in a joint statement that Wisconsin voters "deserve to know" poll watchers from both parties are present when votes are cast and counted on Election Day.

They added: "The RNC has not recruited and trained thousands of volunteers in the Badger State simply to back down from misguided officials who want to prevent a full measure of poll-watching transparency. This lawsuit will compel officials in Milwaukee to ensure robust poll watcher access for the Republican Party."

The RNC is hoping for an immediate court hearing to secure an order allowing additional observers and prevent any potential restrictions on Election Day.

Election officials said they would continue to prioritize transparency and defend against the lawsuit's claims. Early in-person voting in Milwaukee recorded more than 69,000 ballots, with more than 105,000 absentee ballots counted by Monday morning.