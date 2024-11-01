WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: wisconsin | gop | donald trump | kamala harris

Wisconsin GOP's Schimming to Newsmax: Trump Support 'Off the Charts'

Friday, 01 November 2024 03:42 PM EDT

Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Brian Schimming told Newsmax on Friday that enthusiasm for former President Donald Trump is "off the charts" in the battleground state, where the race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remains close in recent polls.

"Wisconsin is a little under 6 million people," Schimming said on "National Report" in an interview. "We've had 12 races in the last 24 years in this state that have been decided by less than 30,000 votes, so we truly are a purple state. We've had a lot of close races here statewide over the last several years."

Schimming said he spoke at a Trump rally in Green Bay on Wednesday, which he called "terrific."

"That's what I'm seeing around the state: tremendous energy among Republicans and right-of-center folks for the president. It's off the charts."

He went on to say that Harris "came out of the Democrat convention with the supposed Harris honeymoon in polling, and now it's turned into the ... Harris panic in polling, including here in Wisconsin."

Schimming credited the GOP's new push to support early and mail-in voting as a necessary change, saying he "was one of the first state chairs in the country to push early vote."

"That's not something Republicans maybe have done traditionally," he said. "But I just keep saying, 'Look, you can't keep going into Election Day 100,000 votes behind and make it up in 13 hours. The arithmetic doesn't work.'"

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 01 November 2024 03:42 PM
