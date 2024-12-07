Fmr RNC Chair Steele Slams GOP for Ignoring Military Concerns

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele criticized Republicans for prioritizing political power over military service members, highlighting controversies surrounding Trump's defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth, Newsweek reported.

Steele, now a co-host on MSNBC's "The Weekend," accused Republicans of neglecting the interests of U.S. military members.

"They don't give a damn about the men and women serving," Steele said on "The Michael Steele Podcast" in a discussion that included controversies about Hegseth, a U.S. Army veteran and former Fox News host.

Hegseth has faced scrutiny for his past statements and personal conduct. In a 2018 email revealed by The New York Times, his mother, Penelope Hegseth, admonished him for allegedly mistreating women. "On behalf of all the women (and I know it's many) you have abused in some way, I say...get some help and take an honest look at yourself," she wrote.

On Wednesday, she told Fox News that her son is "redeemed, forgiven, changed."

"I think we all are after seven years. I believe he's the man for the job," she said.

Steele cited the email to underscore his critique.

"Who knows you better than the woman who raised you?" Steele asked. "This guy has already said women shouldn't be serving in combat positions despite the critical roles they play today."

During an interview on Nov. 7, Pete Hegseth said, "We should not have women in combat roles. It hasn't made us more effective, more lethal." Then on Dec. 3 when asked about women in the military, he said, "We have amazing women who serve in our military."

According to the Department of Defense's demographics report, women accounted for 17.5% of active-duty service members in 2022. Critics have challenged Pete Hegseth's claims that standards are lowered to accommodate women, noting that defense officials have debunked these assertions.

Writer and veteran Charlotte Clymer added to the discourse in an MSNBC opinion piece, accusing Hegseth of being threatened by women who meet and exceed military standards. She argued that Hegseth's opposition to women in combat stemmed from discomfort with their success in traditionally male-dominated roles.

The controversies surrounding Pete Hegseth's nomination extend beyond his views on gender roles. A 2017 allegation of sexual assault surfaced after Trump announced his intention to nominate him. While Hegseth said the encounter was consensual, he reportedly reached a settlement with the woman to avoid fallout at his former employer, Fox News.

He has not faced criminal charges related to the allegation.