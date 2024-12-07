Trump Races to Finalize Key Appointments Amid Internal Drama

President-elect Donald Trump is racing to finalize key appointments for his second administration, navigating controversies, high-stakes jockeying among allies, and a loyalty-first strategy that has stirred intense internal rivalries, NBC News reported.

Trump is moving swiftly to assemble his second administration, unveiling nearly all top-tier nominations earlier than in his first term. While the rapid pace reflects his team's greater experience and focus on loyalty, the process has been fraught with controversies, withdrawals, and internal power struggles reminiscent of a political drama.

"It's like 'Game of Thrones' over there," a source familiar with the transition said, describing clashes between influential figures, including Trump's sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and key staffers like Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

One flashpoint has been Donald Trump Jr.'s vocal opposition to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's potential role, reflecting tensions over loyalty within the MAGA movement. Another major influence is billionaire Elon Musk, who invested heavily in the president-elect's campaign and has played a pivotal role in shaping nominations, including Kash Patel for FBI director.

Patel, a staunch ally of Donald Trump, has championed efforts to overhaul the FBI, including shutting down its Washington headquarters.

"[Donald] Trump is in a pretty aggressive mode of trying to shove the system as hard and as fast as he can," said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a close ally. "If 5% do not make it, he would regard that as a reasonable price."

Some nominations have faced fierce resistance. Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth has struggled to secure Senate support amid misconduct allegations.

Hegseth's nomination has become a litmus test for Republican loyalty to the president-elect's vision of a government overhaul. MAGA supporters have targeted skeptics like Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, with primary challenges already being floated against her.

Potential replacements for Hegseth include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose history of rivalry with the president-elect raises questions about his future political ambitions.

"If we pull him in and hug him tight, he's part of our administration," a transition official said. "He could not run against our administration."

Meanwhile, some nominees have already withdrawn.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida dropped out as attorney general pick due to ongoing investigations, prompting the president-elect to nominate ally Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general, instead.

Sheriff Chad Chronister of Hillsborough County, Florida, withdrew his name from consideration to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration after the president-elect criticized his handling of the pandemic-era lockdowns.

Even relatively low-profile roles have sparked disputes. Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, reportedly lobbied for private equity executive Marc Rowan as treasury secretary, but the president-elect opted for hedge fund manager Scott Bessent.

Despite the turbulence, Donald Trump's allies argue that his unorthodox, loyalty-focused strategy is intentional.

"Now, he is coming in with a much clearer vision," an ally said. "The No. 1 thing he wants is loyalty and competence."

The transition team, led by Karoline Leavitt, remains defiant.

"President Trump was reelected by a resounding mandate to change the status quo in Washington," Leavitt said. "He will continue to stand behind his nominees as they fight against all those who seek to derail the MAGA agenda."