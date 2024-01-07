×
Tags: rick scott | southern border | crisis | joe biden | funding | government | biden administration

Rick Scott: Biden's 'Lawless' Border Crisis Risks Funding Requests

By    |   Sunday, 07 January 2024 10:25 AM EST

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott on Sunday hammered President Joe Biden for a "lawless" crisis at the southern border — warning the stance will jeopardize funding on Biden administration priorities.

In an interview on John Catsimatidis' podcast Cats Roundtable airing Sunday, Scott said the Senate won't move forward on government funding without changes in border policy, The Hill reported.

"We've got to say, we're not gonna do anything else, we're not gonna do Ukraine funding, we're not going to continue funding our federal government, we're not gonna do anything, unless we get a secure border," Scott said.

"The Biden administration is lawless. They don't care what the laws are."

The warning comes in the wake of a recent trip by GOP lawmakers to the border near Eagle Pass, Texas — and as the Senate readies Jan. 10 impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The congressional focus on the unprecedented number of border crossing comes as the Biden administration aims to send war aid to both Ukraine and Israel.

Scott said he intends to focus on "enforcement of law" when it comes to the southern border crisis.

"And so that's what I'm going to work on," he vowed.

"There's a lot of us working on it," Scott added, referring to the House trip to the United States-Mexico border. "They're completely committed, that we're going to have a secure border, or we're not going to continue to pass legislation."

According to Scott, Senate Democrats are stubbornly backing Biden "in everything."

"[Senate Majority Leader Charles] Schumer [D-N.Y.] has them acting like little robots that whatever Biden wants, that's what they get," he said. "Biden wants an open border."

"This is a risk … to your family, my family, every family in this country," Scott asserted. "We have got to say, the number one thing to do, when we get back up there on Monday, is to secure the border."

Fran Beyer | editorial.beyer@newsmax.com

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

