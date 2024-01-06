Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Mayorkas Should Be Removed

Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has lied to Congress repeatedly and "failed to uphold his duties and responsibilities ... to secure the homeland," said Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

"This is far greater than a crisis; this is a catastrophe," Lawler said about the border issue Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"At this point just last week, the detention facility that we went and toured in Eagle Pass [Texas] was handling 6,000 migrants at one time. It is only built to handle 1,000. So this crisis, which is a full-blown catastrophe, is totally out of hand.

"The president has failed miserably in his obligations to secure our border, to uphold the rule of law, especially with respect to immigration law. And Secretary Mayorkas should be removed," he added.

A Republican-led House committee next week will advance an effort to impeach Mayorkas over allegations he has been derelict in his duty of managing the U.S.-Mexico border, the committee announced Wednesday.

The House Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing on Jan. 10 related to the impeachment allegations with witnesses to be announced in the coming days, it said in a press release.

Lawler said he will "absolutely vote in favor of impeaching Secretary Mayorkas."

"He has lied to Congress repeatedly. He has failed to uphold his duties and his responsibilities in the Constitution of the United States to secure the homeland. The fact is that since Joe Biden took office, nearly 10 million migrants have crossed our southern border — most of them illegally; 90% of those folks that are detained are released into the United States. It is truly breathtaking when you realize how many people have crossed our southern border because of the policies enacted by this administration."

