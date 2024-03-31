Sen. Rick Scott: Biden Must Focus on Hostages, Not Netanyahu

Sen. Rick Scott, coming out of a trip to Israel this past week, blasted President Joe and his administration for criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and how he is carrying out the war on Hamas rather than focusing on the release of hostages that remain in Gaza.

"I want the Biden administration to start talking about the fact that we have American families being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas, and we have these Israeli families," the Florida Republican said on "Fox News Sunday."

Further, Scott said he wants the Biden administration to stop with its criticisms on how Netanyahu is waging the war against Hamas, including with the planned incursion into Rafah.

"Has [Joe] Biden won a war? No," he said. "Has Biden fought a war? No. What is his background in doing this? It makes you mad when you hear this stuff."

Scott also called the administration to "put everything on the table" regarding Qatar.

"Why do we have a military base at Qatar where they are hosting the leaders of Hamas," said Scott. "Qatar could tell Hamas [that] you will be leaving the country unless these hostages are released today, and they would be released today."

Scott said he met with Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders during his trip, and they know that the military must go into Rafah to destroy Hamas.

"They need America's support, but they are going to go into Rafah to get rid of Hamas whether the United States supports them or not."

He added that Democrats and the Biden administration "need to change their tune" on Israel.

"They voted against Israel," said Scott. "America didn't stand up for Israel at the U.N. resolution. This is disgusting what the Biden administration is doing."

Israel must destroy Hamas, he added, or "they'll never get their country back."

Scott also discussed the construction of a pier to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza and insisted that the Israel Defense Forces are doing "everything they can to protect civilians" while targeting Hamas.

Meanwhile, he said that he is concerned that American soldiers could be put at risk with the project, which would be "unfair."

"We have a letter to the White House saying tell us what your plan is to make sure Americans, men and women, are not put at risk," said Scott. "With Afghanistan, we lost 13 servicemen and women. This administration doesn't seem to have a plan for anything. We haven't heard what their plans are to do this."

However, he said, Netanyahu, the IDF, and Israel's leaders are "doing everything they can to protect civilians" while trying to eliminate Hamas.