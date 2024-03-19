×
Sen. Rick Scott: Adversaries Think US Is a 'Joke'

By    |   Tuesday, 19 March 2024 01:44 PM EDT

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is ripping into Joe Biden, saying the president's weak policies have convinced our adversaries that the U.S. "is a joke."

Scott made his comments in a Tuesday post on X, formerly Twitter.

He wrote: "Thanks to @POTUS, the world is less safe, and our adversaries think America is a joke. This is just the latest example of the dangerous consequences of Biden's weak appeasement policies..."

And, in another X post on Tuesday he demanded the Hamas terrorists, who are still holding hostages, be held accountable. He wrote: "165 days ago, Iran-backed Hamas terrorists tore families apart as men, women and children were put through unimaginable horror.

"These terrorists MUST be held accountable. They're still holding hundreds hostage, including Americans. We cannot stop the fight to #BringThemHomeNow."

