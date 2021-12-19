Sen. Blumenthal Says He's a 'Capitalist' After Attending Communist Party Event

Widespread criticism has compelled Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to say he would not have gone to a labor union event if he had known of its ties to the Communist Party USA, vowing he believes strongly in capitalism.

"My understanding was that this ceremony was strictly a labor event," Blumenthal told the Hartford Courant. "If I had known the details, I wouldn't have gone."

Amid criticism Blumenthal's attendance at the Amistad Awards on Dec. 11 showed a left lean toward socialism, he was compelled to vow he was for capitalism.

"Let me just say very emphatically, I'm a Democrat and a strong believer in American capitalism," Blumenthal added. "I have been consistently a Democrat and a strong supporter and believer in American capitalism."

The event was hosted by Connecticut People's World Committee, which is affiliated with the Communist Party USA, and supporters were celebrating the party's 102nd anniversary, according to the report.

"I go to a lot of events, places, meetings, rallies, and ceremonies in Connecticut," Blumenthal said. "I'm delighted to be invited anywhere, and in this instance, I was invited by local labor unions to honor these three individuals, and that's why I was there. That's pretty much it."

Blumenthal, 75, spoke for seven minutes at the ceremony, where three of his friends were honored, including state Sen. Julie Kushner, D-Danbury, according to the report.

"We know the Democratic Party is moving further and further to the left and becoming more socialist," State Republican chairman Ben Proto told the Courant.

"At the end of the day, he is an example of where the Democratic Party is going, which is further and further to the left," he added. "I don't care how good a friend you are. You either believe in the cause you're there for or you don't. If you're showing up, then you've got to have some inkling and leaning to that position. If they were giving one of his friends an award from the KKK, would he show up to give them the award?’'