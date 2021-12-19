GOP Sens Blast Dems on Inflation, 'Hurting the Poorest Families'

Republican Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., are warning Americans on Democrats willfully risking inflation to spend for their socialist agenda – sounds nice for the poor, but will ultimately hurt them the most through inflation and crime, they say.

"I always think about how do you help the poorest families in our country," Scott told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770-AM-N.Y. "Right now, the Democrats’ agenda is hurting the poorest families.

"They act like, oh, they care so much. They care so much that they cause your taxes to go up."

And, Scott continued to host John Catsimatidis, they make it "harder to start a business," and cause the cost of "gas, food, rent" to rise and "make your neighborhood less safe with this defunding the police attitude."

Johnson added the Democrats are causing record inflation through their "governance."

"People don't fully understand the double whammy that Democrat governance is enacting on America as it relates to inflation," Johnson told Catsimatidis. "They are passing all of this deficit spending on a partisan basis, creating a lot more dollars.

"Inflation is too many dollars chasing too few goods."

And that is exactly what we are seeing with inflation at 39-year highs and a supply chain crisis this year, Johnson continued.

"You've got a lot more dollars chasing [too few] goods, which is why we just ended up with 6.8% inflation for the year – a higher number than we’ve had for 39 years; the producer price index is 9.75%," he said, adding a warning this "is just a harbinger for what's going to come ahead for consumer prices. Inflation weakens America. And a weak America emboldens our enemies."

While unemployment is low once again amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it does not mean everyone is working, but Democrats have been "paying [Americans] not to work; we are incentivizing them not to work," Johnson said.

"There's probably not a manufacturer in Wisconsin that can hire enough people," he concluded. "They're not able to fill all their shifts. They are not able to fill the orders. We already have all these supply shortages. This just exacerbates it."