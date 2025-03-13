WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ric grenell | venezuela | immigration | chevron

Grenell: Venezuela Will Resume Flights to Collect Migrants

By    |   Thursday, 13 March 2025 10:18 AM EDT

Venezuela has agreed to resume flights to collect citizens who have entered the United States illegally, according to Ric Grenell, President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions. 

"I am pleased to announce that Venezuela has agreed to resume flights to pick up their citizens who broke U.S. Immigration Laws and entered the U.S. illegally," Grenell said on X Thursday. "The flights will resume Friday."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said last Saturday that the flights to bring migrants back from the United States were affected when Trump canceled a license that allowed Chevron to continue to operate in his country, citing a lack of progress on migrant returns and electoral reforms, reported Reuters.

Sandy Fitzgerald

