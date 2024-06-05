WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rfk jr. | trump | verdict | election

RFK Jr. Tries to Increase Support by Using Trump Verdict

By    |   Wednesday, 05 June 2024 09:15 PM EDT

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is attempting to use former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict in his New York trial to court voters who may be on the fence regarding the conviction.

Kennedy has sharply criticized the verdict, implying that the trial was a political way to damage their opponent. 

"This conviction is going to backfire on the Democrats. I think every time that President Trump has been indicted, that his approval ratings actually increase, his popularity increases," Kennedy told Fox News after the jury's decision became known. Kennedy also argued that Democrats constantly investigating Trump increasingly makes them look political and partisan.

The verdict hasn't seemed to slow Trump down. His campaign raised $141 million alongside the Republican National Committee in May. But some Kennedy supporters believe it could help Kennedy.

"There could be a slice of independents who were leaning Trump but now feel some fatigue, especially with the convictions. If Bobby can get on the debate stage, this would be a prime opportunity to speak to those people," a source close to Kennedy's campaign said.

Kennedy has trained his attacks on Democrats, as opposed to on Trump. Hehas appeared on conservative media shows, such as Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime," where he said that he didn't want to "beat Trump in a courtroom," seemingly an attack on President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is attempting to use former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict in his New York trial to court voters who may be on the fence regarding the conviction.
rfk jr., trump, verdict, election
228
2024-15-05
Wednesday, 05 June 2024 09:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved