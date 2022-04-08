NRCC Raised Record-High $40.9M in First 3 Months of 2022

The National Republican Congressional Committee, which works to elect Republicans to the House of Representatives, said on Friday that it raised a record-high $40.9 million in the past three months and $180.9 million so far in the 2022 election cycle, a 45% increase from the $124.5 million it raised at the same point in 2020.

''Republicans have the resources, the candidates, and the message needed to retake the majority,'' Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, NRCC chair, said in a statement.

''A special thank you to Leader Kevin McCarthy, Whip Steve Scalise, Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, and the hundreds of thousands of generous donors who continue to support our efforts to run winning campaigns across the country,'' Emmer emphasized.

''Nancy Pelosi's days as Speaker are numbered.''

The group said it raised $19.4 million in March, its best March ever, and $40.9 million in the first quarter, also a record high.

According to the statement, McCarthy has transferred $37 million to the NRCC this cycle, Scalise $17.9 million and Stefanik $2.2 million.

Republicans are expected to take back the House in the upcoming November midterms and need a net gain of just five seats to regain the majority.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has yet to report their March and first-quarter fundraising figures.