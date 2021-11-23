Senate GOP Builds Fundraising Edge on Democrats; House Coffers About Even

Senate Republicans are compiling a cash advantage over Democrats heading into next year's midterm elections, CBS News reported Tuesday.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) outraised its Democrat counterpart in October for the sixth straight month, CBS News reported.

The NRSC raised $9 million in October compared to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee's $6.9 million. The Republicans ended the month with about $29.7 million overall – almost double the DSCC’s $15.9 million.

The Republican National Committee outraised the Democratic National Committee for the third straight month, and sixth month this year.

The RNC reported raising $13.8 million in October, including $10.9 million from individual donors. The DNC pulled in $11.4 million, with $7.9 million coming from individual donors.

CBS News reported that Democrats had built up a slight financial advantage over the GOP for the House elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised $11.6 million in October, while the National Republican Committee took in $9.7 million, CBS News said. Both committees had about $67 million at the end of the month.

With President Joe Biden’s approval ratings in freefall, and with Democrats overseeing the country’s current issues — such as rising inflation — Republicans will try to regain control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms.

CBS News said a big factor in the midterms will be how former President Donald Trump spends his Save America PAC's money. The committee was sitting on $90 million at the end of June.

The list of Democrats leaving Congress before next year's midterms grew during the weekend, when longtime Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas, said she would not seek reelection, reports Fox News.

Johnson’s announcement increased the number of House Democrats not seeking reelection to 17, with 10 retiring and seven running for another office, according to Ballotpedia.

CBS reported there was some encouraging news for Democrats in key battleground states.

The DNC had closed the gap with the RNC. The Democrats had $44.8 million overall and was more than $5 million in debt at the end of January, when the RNC had $83 million and no debt. At the end of October, both national committees were sitting on about $68 million, CBS reported.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., raised $8.9 million in individual contributions in the third quarter. Six other Democrat Senate candidates topped $2 million in individual contributions for the quarter.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., raised $5.5 million, and Herschel Walker, who could oppose Warnock, raised $3.7 million. They were the only Republican Senate candidates to crack $2 million in individual contributions, CBS said.