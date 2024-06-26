WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: republicans | democrats | debate

Economist/YouGov Poll: More Republicans Than Dems Eager for Debate

Wednesday, 26 June 2024 04:55 PM EDT

More Republicans than Democrats say they "definitely will" tune in to the presidential debate Thursday, according to poll conducted June 23-25 by the Economist/YouGov.

Additionally, 36% of voters who lean Republican say they will tune in, compared with 31% who lean Democrat. 40% of voters who intend to vote for former President Donald Trump said they will tune in while 37% who intend to vote for President Joe Biden said the same.

Another poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research said about six in 10 U.S. adults say they are "extremely" or "very" likely to watch the debate live or in clips, or read about or listen to commentary about the performance of the candidates in the news or social media.

The poll suggests tens of millions of Americans are likely to see or hear about at least part of Thursday's debate despite how unusually early it comes in the campaign season. Both Biden and Trump supporters view the debate as a major test for their candidate — or just a spectacle not to miss.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,599 respondents. It has a margin of error of +/-3.2%.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
