Newsom Warns of Dark Forces Ahead of Thursday's Debate

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a warning in his State of the State address Tuesday, cautioning citizens about the rise of what he described as "forces of darkness" threatening democratic values in the country, Politico reported.

Newsom's remarks conveyed a sense of urgency as he highlighted what he said are the pivotal moment facing California and the nation.

Newsom aimed at the Republican party, emphasizing the risks of backsliding on critical issues such as reproductive rights and immigration reform.

"We are presented with a choice between a society that embraces our values and a world darkened by division and discrimination," he said.

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming presidential debate, Newsom not only warned against the encroachment of authoritarianism but also positioned himself as a vocal supporter of President Joe Biden, invoking historical references from 1939s spread of fascism.

His address served as a platform to denounce what he says he perceives as draconian policies imposed by "extreme" Republicans, particularly in the realm of women's reproductive rights and border security, attempting to showcase his role as a defender of democratic values.

"We are protecting women, medical providers, doctors, and healthcare facilities from the forces of darkness in this country," he said.

Interspersed with images and videos, including a notable reference to Florida Republican GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis as a "California basher," Newsom's remarks underscored his defense of California's progressive policies against conservative critiques. He defended the state's initiatives to address homelessness and crime, emphasizing significant investments made since assuming office in 2019.

By championing California as a beacon of American exceptionalism, Newsom emphasized the state's unique identity rooted in opportunity, diversity, and civil liberties. He criticized Congressional Republicans for their perceived indifference toward border states and lambasted red states for their selective scrutiny of California's challenges.

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that Newsom's address prompted frustration among Republican legislative leaders after the governor pre-recorded the speech and posted it on his YouTube channel.

Republican leaders have criticized the move as a sign of disrespect to the legislative body. Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher called out Newsom for using a link instead of speaking directly to the legislature.

"He doesn't treat us with the kind of respect that I think is warranted to this institution," Gallagher said. "This institution is the house of the people, and he should be coming to the house of the people to talk about what's going on in our state."