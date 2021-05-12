Letter: 100 GOP Members to Sign Document Demanding Breakup with Trump

One hundred Republicans are signing a letter that demands either the Republican Party breaks away from former President Donald Trump, or they will leave and may form a third party, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

According to the report the letter is signed by 100 party members and will be released Thursday.

In the “A Call for American Renewal” letter, the party members representing federal and state levels ask the leadership to chart a course away from Trump and develop a new direction, according to the Daily Mail’s report.

“The Republican Party is broken. It's time for a resistance of the 'rationals' against the 'radicals,” said Miles Taylor, one of the organizers, in the article. “This is us saying that a group of more than 100 prominent Republicans think that the situation has gotten so dire with the Republican Party that it is now time to seriously consider whether an alternative might be the only option.”

A rift within the party has become evident in the last two weeks as it grapples with the aftermath of Trump leaving office, accusing Democrats of “stealing” the 2020 election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Several key figures within the party have distanced themselves from Trump and his claims following the January 6 riot at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., that saw five people killed including a Capitol Police officer and a Trump supporter shot by a Capitol Police officer.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said this week that she opposes Trump’s “big lie” about the election and that she would stand up to make sure he would not win the White House again.

The GOP House Caucus voted Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, out of her role as conference chair, the third highest position in the party’s leadership, according to CNN Wednesday.

The vote was taken by voice behind closed doors so there are no totals to report a sense of how close the vote was.

She is expected to be replaced by rising Republican party star Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., a staunch Trump supporter.

"We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy," Cheney said on the House floor before the vote. "Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country."

Taylor said Cheney was one of only a few Republicans “with a spine” in standing up to the Trump supporting majority of members.

“It was an extremely symbolic and powerful moment that showed exactly where the GOP stands,” Taylor told CNN.

According to the Daily Mail report, the letter signatories include governors, ambassadors, cabinet secretaries, party chairmen and legislators.