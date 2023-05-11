Poll: 69 Percent Say Biden Family Allegations Serious Scandal

Voters across the political spectrum believe revelations from House GOP investigators about foreign payments to President Joe Biden's family are a serious scandal, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Thursday.

The telephone and online poll of 982 likely U.S. voters conducted Monday through Wednesday showed 69% of respondents, including 43% of Democrats, 88% of Republicans and 72% of unaffiliated voters believe allegations of foreign influence peddling by Biden during his time as vice president and his family is a serious scandal.

The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

Demographically, 67% of whites, 75% of Blacks and 72% of other minorities think the Biden family's foreign-influence issue is at least somewhat serious.

Men (72%) are slightly more likely than women voters (65%) to think the Biden influence peddling issue is at least somewhat serious.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, has said the investigation involves the entire Biden family, not just Biden's son, Hunter. The poll showed 66% of voters agreed, including 51% who strongly agreed, that the scandal "is about the entire Biden family." Just 28% disagreed, with 18% strongly disagreeing.

When asked whether Joe Biden personally benefited from a pay-for-play scheme, 63%, including 42% of Democrats, believe it was likely or somewhat likely that Biden did.

The survey was completed before Comer and the Oversight Committee disclosed details Wednesday of bank records alleging the Biden family's influence peddling and business schemes, including the Biden family and associates' network of companies set up during Joe Biden's vice presidency and millions the Bidens received from foreign sources.