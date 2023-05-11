Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Rep. Comer 'Has the Goods' on Bidens

The House Oversight Committee, headed by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has “the goods” on the Biden family’s years of foreign influence-peddling, Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax Wednesday.

Comer gave the “360-degree view” and examples of the Biden family’s suspicious business deals with foreign nationals, Giuliani told “Eric Bolling The Balance.”

The transaction with a Romanian oligarch that the Bidens entered into was a clear money-laundering case, and the millions of dollars Hunter Biden received from China was laundered in “the way organized criminals, terrorists, and criminals in general organize their money,” Giuliani said.

The Oversight Committee has the bank records, and one can clearly see that Hunter Biden made millions from China, Giuliani continued, which was “paid to him by people he described as the top spy chief in red China, one of the most influential richest men in China, very high up in the Chinese Communist Party.”

“Who knows how many Americans this guy had killed in his intelligence work? People he was working with were members of high level intelligence in China,” Giuliani noted. “CEFC, the company where he got … at least $20 million, is a front to, basically, bring in people that can compromise with China.”

