Tags: mike pence | james comer | biden family

Pence Praises Release of Biden Family Memo

By    |   Thursday, 11 May 2023 11:23 AM EDT

Former Vice President Mike Pence this week praised House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., after the release of a memo on the Biden family's financial dealings.

Republicans on the Oversight panel released a memo on Wednesday that detailed business and financial transactions involving members of President Joe Biden's family, but not the president.

Pence told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, "When I was vice president of the United States, my son wasn't sitting on the board of a foreign corporation."

Pence added: "I think the most jarring thing that came out in the hearing today is when Congressman Comer revealed that back in 2020, when [President] Joe Biden said repeatedly that he and their family, their companies, had never received any money from China. Now, using the subpoena power of the Congress and going to bank records, they have found out that Chinese money flowed into [an] account controlled and owned by the Biden family."

Pence later said: "The American people deserve answers, and I just am so proud of members of Congress for holding them accountable.

"This is why we have a separation of powers under the Constitution. And this is why the Congress has the authority they have, and they've got to get to the bottom of it. They've got to hold Joe Biden and his family accountable for the truth. The American people deserve no less."

