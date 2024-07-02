Rasmussen: 56% of Voters Don't Like Kamala Harris

Nearly six in 10 likely voters have an unfavorable opinion of Vice President Kamala Harris, with 29% saying she hurts President Joe Biden's reelection chances, according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday.

The poll found that 56% say they don't like Harris, including 43% who have a "very unfavorable" opinion of the vice president. The 41% who have a favorable opinion of Harris is down a point since August, according to Rasmussen.

Black voters (54%) and Democrats (69%) say they have a favorable view of Harris, but 60% of independents, the "other" category in Rasmussen's breakdown, have an unfavorable opinion of her, including 46% who replied "very unfavorable."

While 25% say Harris helps Biden’s reelection chances, 43% say the veep will not make much of a difference, according to the survey. Among independents, 33% say Harris hurts and 43% say it doesn’t matter.

Further, 49% of the voters say Harris is doing a worse job than previous vice presidents against 19% who say better and 28% who replied about the same.

Biden scored an approval rating of 44% in June, up 2 points from May, according to the poll. That tops the national approval rating average of 37.8%, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,112 likely voters from June 23-24. The poll has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 points with a 95% level of confidence.