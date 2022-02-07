Republicans Debate Future of Jan. 6 Committee After Midterms

The Jan. 6 House committee established by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will dissolve at the end of the current Congress, and any effort to revive it would need to be incorporated into the next Congress’ package of rules — or by a subsequent resolution supported by House leaders, Politico reported. Some Republicans say the panel should just fade away, while others said they expect a GOP counter-investigation into the incident to emerge. "I'm probably in the camp of: Just let it go away. I don't want to waste our time dealing with it anymore," said Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Politico reported. Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., on the other hand, said it would be "asinine" for a GOP majority to disband the panel, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has called for using it to pursue theories about the Justice Department's involvement in the Jan. 6 attack, according to Politico.

"I don't think we can disband the Jan. 6 committee," Gaetz said. "I think we have to take over the Jan. 6 committee."

Republicans such as Gaetz and Cawthorn say the committee should focus on Capitol security.