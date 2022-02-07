Republicans Debate Future of Jan. 6 Committee After Midterms

The Jan. 6 House committee established by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will dissolve at the end of the current Congress, and any effort to revive it would need to be incorporated into the next Congress’ package of rules — or by a subsequent resolution supported by House leaders, Politico reported.
Some Republicans say the panel should just fade away, while others said they expect a GOP counter-investigation into the incident to emerge.
"I'm probably in the camp of: Just let it go away. I don't want to waste our time dealing with it anymore," said Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Politico reported.
Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., on the other hand, said it would be "asinine" for a GOP majority to disband the panel, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has called for using it to pursue theories about the Justice Department's involvement in the Jan. 6 attack, according to Politico.
"I don't think we can disband the Jan. 6 committee," Gaetz said. "I think we have to take over the Jan. 6 committee."
Republicans such as Gaetz and Cawthorn say the committee should focus on Capitol security.
Post-Jan. 6 reviews have found lapses in the Capitol Police's intelligence operation and a general lack of preparedness for a direct attack on the building, Politico noted.
Hill security is handled by the House and Senate sergeants at arms, in coordination with the Capitol Police chief. Pelosi, D-Calif., repeatedly has emphasized that chain of command in the aftermath of the attack, and that she played no role in their planning for that day.
McCarthy, R-Calif., has turned down a request from the select committee to share details of his interactions with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, Politico reported.
Republicans close to McCarthy say the future of the Jan. 6 committee is his purview.
Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., the party's top member on the committee with jurisdiction over Capitol security, said: "Look, it's gonna depend upon what Leader McCarthy wants."
The Jan. 6 committee has interviewed more than 300 witnesses and collected some 35,000 records, according to CNN. House investigators are subpoenaing bank records to follow the money behind the pro-Trump rallies that preceded the riot, and they're poring over texts and other communications to examine the role of Trump and his allies, CNN reported.
© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.