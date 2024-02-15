×
Tags: rashida tlaib | sexual violence | hamas

Rep. Tlaib Refuses to Condemn Sex Violence by Hamas

By    |   Thursday, 15 February 2024 03:04 PM EST

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., refused to condemn rape and sexual violence as "weapons of war" by the terror group Hamas — voting "present" on a congressional resolution.

The progressive "Squad" member was the only lawmaker who wouldn't vote in favor of the resolution Wednesday — saying she was "disturbed" it didn't address rape or sexual violence allegations against Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

"We all have a responsibility to denounce sexual violence in all forms, regardless of who is responsible," Tlaib said in a later Wednesday post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "War crimes cannot justify more war crimes. This resolution falls well short of also acknowledging the sexual abuse of Palestinians."

Introduced by Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., the bipartisan resolution passed in a 418-0 vote on Wednesday, the Washington Examiner reported.

The measure calls for lawmakers to condemn all sexual violence and rape committed as a form of weapons of war like sexual violence against Israeli civilians. 

"Hamas' actions on Oct. 7 and continuing is almost too difficult to speak about, raping, mutilating and burning to inflict psychological pain and unleashing trauma that continues to plague a grieving Israel," Frankel said on the House floor,  the Washington Examiner reported. 

"Shockingly and alarmingly, Hamas's violence has been met with a shrug from many corners in the world, and many deny it," Frankel asserted.

"Such weapons have been used throughout history and around the world to terrorize and traumatize victims, but that doesn't make it OK," she continued. "It must never be normalized. Our resolution makes it clear sexual violence is a crime against humanity." 

The resolution additionally reaffirms the U.S. government's commitment to supporting survivors of rape and sexual violence, including those brutalized on and after the Oct. 7 attacks. 

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 15 February 2024 03:04 PM
