Rep. Weber to Newsmax: Homan Vital to Restoring Order on Border

Tom Homan will be essential to helping the United States regain control of the border lost under the Biden administration, Rep. Randy Weber said on Newsmax Saturday.

"The things that are happening on the border would boggle the regular American's imagination," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

"You can't make this up."

Weber said that the situation became "multiple, multiple times worse" under President Joe Biden.

"We have a border security caucus in the House that meets at 8 on Tuesday mornings, and Tom Homan has been there," said Weber.

He added that murdered Georgia nursing student Laken Riley "might still be alive" had President-elect Donald Trump been in the White House, as the border was opened under Biden to allow immigrants to "come one, come all."

"It doesn't matter, criminals, terrorists from countries that hate us," he added. "I will tell you it's so important that we get a handle on the border. I'm glad Tom Homan is there and I'm glad President Trump picked him."

The United States, he added, has "got to get a secure border where they're not bringing drug traffic across and they're not trying to imprison our young girls and kids with drugs."

The economics of the border crisis are also staggering, said Weber.

"When 300,000 illegals came across the border last year in one month, and if 20% of those were kids in kindergarten through [grade] 12, you just brought in 60,000 kids somebody has to pay to educate," he said.

"Guess who that somebody is? It's the Americans. Now also jump over to health care. Those illegals are going to county hospitals, and emergency rooms because they need care. And our great medical teams are going to take care of them, but they need to get their costs covered. So they're going to jack up the prices on Americans. America cannot afford to be the charity for the world."

Meanwhile, the world powers had respect for the United States with Trump in office, but not with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, said Weber.

"When President Trump said he was going to do something, he meant it and they knew he meant it," said Weber.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com