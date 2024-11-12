DHS's Marino to Newsmax: Trump Deportation Plan Will Save US Taxpayers Money

Charles Marino, former senior adviser at the Department of Homeland Security, stated on Newsmax that President-elect Donald Trump's proposed plan to deport illegal migrants would ultimately save American taxpayers billions, countering the left's concerns over potential "costs."

Marino expressed support for Trump's immigration plan on Tuesday during an interview on "American Agenda, responding directly to concerns raised by some media outlets over the potential costs of Trump's plan. He argued that the expenses associated with large-scale deportations would be offset by reduced federal and local spending on housing, feeding, and supporting migrants. According to Marino, the financial benefits of Trump's approach would quickly become apparent.

"Let's not forget this will actually end up saving the American taxpayers money at the end of it," Marino said, pointing to what he anticipates will be a wave of "self-deportations." Many undocumented migrants, he explained, are already leaving the country voluntarily, anticipating a shift in immigration policy because of Trump's reelection. "They know that the time is coming. They know that the president means business. Come January, a lot of this problem is going to take care of itself," Marino added.

In addition to deportations, Marino stated that a Trump administration would pursue more aggressive action against the cartels, a move he sees as essential to stemming the flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Marino also took aim at the billions of dollars in federal funds allocated to nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and local governments tasked with supporting migrant populations in various U.S. cities.

"As far as the billions of dollars that have been going to the NGOs and all of this money that's been wasted... by the cities to house and feed and provide all these other perks, they're going to go away, and we're going to end up saving money," he argued, framing the issue as a reallocation of resources back to U.S. taxpayers.

