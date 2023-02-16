Rep. Norman to Newsmax: House GOP Won't Stand for AT&T's Censorship

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., isn't buying the pat response from AT&T officials, who are claiming that DirecTV's removal of Newsmax was an economic-influenced decision, and not based on political ideology.

As Exhibit A, Norman cited a report in which AT&T posted $120.7 billion in revenue from continued operations last fiscal year.

As Exhibit B, the South Carolina Republican referenced how Newsmax — the No. 4 news network in the cable landscape, and a top 20 channel overall — reaches 25 million Americans every week.

Norman also lamented how AT&T DirecTV carries 22 left-leaning news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax — and those same channels get paid license fees.

"We're going to have our voices heard" in disputing DirecTV's decision, "both in print and on TV," Norman told Newsmax on Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Norman added, House Republicans are "going to fight this. Regardless of what this administration does, with vetoes, it's our responsibility to fight it, and show the American people the insanity that has been going on the last two years" of President Joe Biden's tenure.

"The way they've ruled this country is a shame," added Norman. "The taxpayers don't deserve this."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is back on air!

2. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.