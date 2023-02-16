Bryan Leib to Newsmax: Jewish Leaders Demand DirecTV End Censorship

Bryan Leib, the executive director of Iranian-Americans for Liberty, a foreign policy think tank focused on countering the Islamic Republic of Iran, didn't take the news of AT&T DirecTV dropping Newsmax lightly, when first learning of the cable purge on Jan. 24.

Shortly thereafter, Leib got on the phone and personally recruited 23 of the most influential Jewish leaders in America to sign onto a letter to AT&T and DirecTV, urging the media companies to reinstate Newsmax — the No. 4 news network in the cable landscape, and a top 20 channel overall.

And now, Leib is proud of the early results from his newly formed "Justice League" of Jewish leaders.

"You see what's going on. There are 23 of the most influential Jewish leaders in this country that came together to say, We depend on Newsmax! and we do," Leib told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"Newsmax is there, standing shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community, with this rise of antisemitism that's happening" in America, Leib continued.

"Look at the way Israel's being portrayed in the mainstream media, as the aggressor, as an apartheid country," added Leib. "But here at Newsmax, you guys tell the truth, and you report in a fair and balanced manner."

Once the recruitment process for drafting and signing the letter got rolling, Leib said that everything else simply fell into place.

"When the Jewish community found out what was happening, I got on the phone and started talking to some great people."

Leib added: "No one has the reach of Newsmax, millions of people throughout the world and within the country see it. And that's very important" to the Jewish community.

Newsmax reaches 25 million Americans every week, according to the Nielsen ratings. But still, AT&T DirecTV tried to justify removing the network, claiming "cost-cutting" measures.

Conversely, AT&T/DirecTV already carries 22 left-leaning news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax; and those same channels get paid license fees.

On Tuesday, FierceVideo.com reported that DirecTV had responded to the Jewish leaders' letter, explaining the removal of Newsmax was an economic decision — and not a move based on political ideology.

