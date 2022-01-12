×
Nation Is Divided on Capitol Riot: Quinnipiac Poll

Nation Is Divided on Capitol Riot: Quinnipiac Poll

Washington Metropolitan Police officers assist U.S. Capitol Police with rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, on the West Front of the Capitol. (Julio Cortez/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 12 January 2022 06:36 PM

Americans remain divided over how they view the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, with about half saying that it’s likely that a similar attack will happen again, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.

Just over half of respondents said that it’s either somewhat or very likely that another attack like the one at the Capitol will occur at some point, while 43% think it is either not so likely or not likely at all.

  • 19% of respondents think another attack is very likely.
  • 34% think another attack is somewhat likely.
  • 22% think another attack is not so likely.
  • 21% think another attack is not likely at all.

The poll also found that:

  • 61% of respondents support the congressional investigation of the Capitol riot.
  • 33% oppose the inquiry.
  • Half said that the Capitol riot was an attack on democracy and that it should never be forgotten.
  • 44% said that the reaction to the Capitol riot was overblown and that people should move on.
  • 61% said that then-President Donald Trump holds some or a lot of responsibility for the Capitol riot.
  • 36% said that Trump bears not much or no responsibility for the riot.

The Quinnipiac University Poll surveyed 1,313 adults across the country Jan. 7-10, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Americans remain divided over how they view the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, with about half saying that it's likely that a similar attack will happen again, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.
