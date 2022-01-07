Capitol Police Officer Sues Trump on Jan. 6 Anniversary

A Capitol Police officer filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol, accusing him of contributing to the injuries she suffered in the attack.

Officer Briana Kirkland, in her 57-page lawsuit filed through U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Thursday, argued that Trump conspired with far-right extremists while promoting false claims over the 2020 election results, incited the incidents of that day, and did little to stop the protesters, reports NBC News.

"As the leader of this violent mob, who took their cues from his campaign rhetoric and personal Tweets and traveled from around the country to the nation’s capital at Trump’s invitation for the January 6 rally, Trump was in a position of extraordinary influence over his followers, who committed assault and battery on Briana Kirkland," Kirkland's lawsuit claims. "Trump, by his words and conduct, directed the mob that stormed the Capitol and assaulted and battered Briana Kirkland."

Kirkland is seeking at least $75,000 in damages and payment of her attorneys' fees. She says in the lawsuit she was left with several injuries, including a concussion, after working to fight off the protesters.

CNN reports that last Jan. 6, Kirkland had joined other police officers while trying to form a line to protect the lower west terrace door at the Capitol. The location was a scene of significant violence, and Kirkland said she had little protective gear and was outnumbered by the crowd of Trump supporters by a ratio of 450 people to 1.

"All she could do was try to stand her ground as she gripped her baton in her hand with all her strength," the complaint she files states. She was also subjected to chemical gas before fighting with one of the protesters over a bike rack barrier.

Later that day, Kirkland also helped emergency personnel to reach Ashli Babbitt, the protester who was shot and killed by a police officer.

The lawsuit says Kirkland had a headache later in the day on Jan. 6 that showed evidence of a concussion, but "didn't recall being struck in the head," reports NBC News. She has remained away from working full time until this week, the lawsuit also says.

Kirkland's lawsuit is the latest of several legal actions by police officers filed against Trump and other allies after the Jan. 6 incidents.

This past August, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed a lawsuit on behalf of seven Capitol Police officers alleging that the former president "worked with white supremacists, violent extremist groups, and campaign supporters to violate the Ku Klux Klan Act, and commit acts of domestic terrorism in an unlawful effort to stay in power."