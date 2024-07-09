Sen. Josh Hawley: 'We Must Reclaim Our Christian Principles'

Americans should reclaim our Christian principles for the sake of our future, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington, D.C.

"Christian nationalism founded American democracy," Hawley said. "The Christian political tradition is our political tradition."

But the West's Christian legacy has been hollowed out in the past half-century, Hawley warned, adding, if Americans want to conserve what is best about our country, then we must reestablish a God-centered worldview in our society and institutions.

Hawley called the long-term attempt to erase religion from the public square just "class warfare by other means," The Daily Signal reported.

The left wants a new kind of religion, Hawley continued.

"They want the religion of the Pride flag; we want the religion of the Bible," he said. "So, I have a suggestion: Why don't we take down the trans flag from all the federal buildings from which it's flying, and instead, inscribe on every building owned and operated by the federal government our national motto: 'In God We Trust?'"

Throughout the month of June, Pride flags fly above federal facilities across the country to show the federal government's support for LGBTQ+ communities

"Symbols matter," Hawley said, adding it is up to conservatives to defend America's national religion and its role in public life.

Hawley also accused his fellow Republicans of being too focused on profit at the expense of working families who are struggling.

"The free market is valuable exactly to the degree that it sustains the things we love together; otherwise, it's just called profit," Hawley said. "And somewhere along the line Republicans just found the love of profit at any price.

"This came at the expense of the base of the Republican Party, which is mostly religious Americans," Hawley concluded, adding the left at least knows that "people make politics."