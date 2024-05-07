Sen. Josh Hawley Demands DOJ Probe Anti-Israel 'Dark Money'

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called on the Department of Justice to investigate the third-party funding behind the antisemitic protests that have taken college campuses by storm in recent weeks.

The Missouri Republican sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday, demanding he open a probe into the funding.

Alleging the demonstrations are "not just spontaneous student unrest," Hawley reminded Garland that he sent a similar letter seeking information on "how many pro-terrorist student organizations … received significant funding from third-party groups" in October.

"Now, we have answers — just not from your Department,” Hawley wrote. "Earlier this week, Politico detailed the vast amounts of dark money subsidizing this mayhem. Their report found that key groups backing the campus protests — like Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow — received financial support from George Soros' Tides Foundation, David Rockefeller's Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and Democrat megadonors Susan and Nick Pritzker were also cited in the report."

Hawley said the "pattern is disturbing" and "almost certainly illegal," given that IRS Revenue Ruling 75-384 established that "no organization may retain its tax exemption if it backs protests at which members are urged to commit acts of civil disobedience."

He said the IRS "explained at length that illegal acts are 'inconsistent with charitable ends'" and "stressed that 'illegal activities … are contrary to the common good and the general welfare' and are therefore not approved methods of 'promoting the social welfare.'"

"In short, by supporting illegal acts while enjoying tax-exempt status, dark-money groups and foundations are defrauding the American people and putting Jewish students and faculty at risk," Hawley said.

In the letter, the GOP senator told the attorney general he must "immediately provide answers" as to how many anti-Israel protests are currently receiving funds from third-party groups and which groups are providing such support.

Hawley also wanted to know what steps the Justice Department will take to "immediately enforce" IRS Revenue Ruling 75-384 against the groups that are sponsoring or funding the ongoing violent protests at universities nationwide.