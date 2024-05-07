WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: josh hawley | merrick garland | israel | dark money | attorney general | justice department | antisemitism

Sen. Josh Hawley Demands DOJ Probe Anti-Israel 'Dark Money'

By    |   Tuesday, 07 May 2024 02:13 PM EDT

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called on the Department of Justice to investigate the third-party funding behind the antisemitic protests that have taken college campuses by storm in recent weeks.

The Missouri Republican sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday, demanding he open a probe into the funding.

Alleging the demonstrations are "not just spontaneous student unrest," Hawley reminded Garland that he sent a similar letter seeking information on "how many pro-terrorist student organizations … received significant funding from third-party groups" in October.

"Now, we have answers — just not from your Department,” Hawley wrote. "Earlier this week, Politico detailed the vast amounts of dark money subsidizing this mayhem. Their report found that key groups backing the campus protests — like Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow — received financial support from George Soros' Tides Foundation, David Rockefeller's Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and Democrat megadonors Susan and Nick Pritzker were also cited in the report."

Hawley said the "pattern is disturbing" and "almost certainly illegal," given that IRS Revenue Ruling 75-384 established that "no organization may retain its tax exemption if it backs protests at which members are urged to commit acts of civil disobedience."

He said the IRS "explained at length that illegal acts are 'inconsistent with charitable ends'" and "stressed that 'illegal activities … are contrary to the common good and the general welfare' and are therefore not approved methods of 'promoting the social welfare.'"

"In short, by supporting illegal acts while enjoying tax-exempt status, dark-money groups and foundations are defrauding the American people and putting Jewish students and faculty at risk," Hawley said.

In the letter, the GOP senator told the attorney general he must "immediately provide answers" as to how many anti-Israel protests are currently receiving funds from third-party groups and which groups are providing such support.

Hawley also wanted to know what steps the Justice Department will take to "immediately enforce" IRS Revenue Ruling 75-384 against the groups that are sponsoring or funding the ongoing violent protests at universities nationwide.

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called on the Department of Justice to investigate the third-party funding behind the antisemitic protests that have taken college campuses by storm in recent weeks.The Missouri Republican sent a letterto Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday,...
josh hawley, merrick garland, israel, dark money, attorney general, justice department, antisemitism, investigation
333
2024-13-07
Tuesday, 07 May 2024 02:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved