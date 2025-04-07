WATCH TV LIVE

Stellantis Suppliers May Get Help to Cover Tariffs

By    |   Monday, 07 April 2025 07:33 PM EDT

Stellantis, the automaker that produces Jeeps and several other notable automotive nameplates, is at least talking about the potential of helping its suppliers deal with new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration initiated a 25% tariff on imported vehicles. A separate tariff covering imports of automotive parts could go into effect any time up through May 3.

The Stellantis program details have not been publicly announced, but some details have been revealed by industry insiders to Bloomberg.

Automotive and supply chain attorney Mitch Zajac told Bloomberg, "They're talking, with bated breath, about being willing to support suppliers with costs associated with tariffs."

The report indicated that Stellantis has discussed the potential of a monthly payment from the automaker to suppliers to help offset increased costs due to tariffs. Zajac told Bloomberg, "There will be some sort of assessment of the criticality of the parts perhaps, or the ability to re-source or dual-source the parts." Zajac clarified that so far, there was no promise that Stellantis would help suppliers with the increased costs.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

