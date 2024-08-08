WATCH TV LIVE

VP Harris Has Yet to Speak to Press

By    |   Thursday, 08 August 2024 09:19 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to sit down for an interview or take questions from reporters since launching her presidential bid, but plans to have an interview scheduled by the end of the month, reports Axios.

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, have roasted Harris for not sitting with reporters, and some journalists and columnists have started to grumble about the lack of access, according to Politico.

"As a journalist and a citizen I think it would be very good for the Democratic ticket to sit for big interviews and routinely answer on the record questions from reporters on the trail," New York Times columnist Lydia Polgreen said Wednesday on X.

"It is disappointing that this has not happened yet."

Harris' last formal sit-down interview was on June 22 when she joined MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to mark the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Harris campaign responded to Trump's criticism of her lack of access, saying, "If Donald Trump is so concerned about the success of VP Harris' campaign blitz, he could, you know, get out there on the campaign trail."

The first presidential debate between Harris and Trump will take place on Sept. 10 on ABC.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

