Biden Condemns Antisemitism, Takes Shot at GOP: 'Silence Is Complicity'

President Joe Biden condemned antisemitism on Friday and made a veiled reference to other politicians, particularly Republicans, who don't speak out against it.

In a tweet, the president wrote: "I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity."

By giving it a platform, Biden was likely referring to a dinner former President Donald Trump recently had with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that reportedly included Nick Fuentes, a political commentator who has espoused white supremacist and antisemitic views.

Ye also has been in the spotlight for antisemitic rantings, praising Nazis and Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Alex Jones' "Infowars" program Thursday. His Twitter account was then banned after he posted an image of a Nazi swastika inside a Star of David, a revered symbol of Judaism.

Biden appears to be calling out Republicans who haven't spoken out against Trump's dinner or antisemitism. But that hasn't been the case with some Republicans.

On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Fuentes "has no place in this Republican Party."

"I don't think anyone should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes," McCarthy said at a news conference. "He has no place in this Republican Party. I think President Trump came out four times and condemned him and said he didn't know who he was."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., who was criticized by McCarthy for speaking at a conference organized by Fuentes in February, agreed with McCarthy about Fuentes, The Hill reported Wednesday. She said she spoke with Trump, and he told her he had no idea who Fuentes was before the dinner.

Also, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., criticized Trump's dinner and denounced Fuentes.

"There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy," McConnell said during a news conference Tuesday. "Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to be elected president of the United States."