House GOP Leader: 'Anti-Semitic' Rep. Omar to Be Off Committees

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., vows once he officially becomes House speaker that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., will get the boot from the House Foreign Affairs Committee due to her past "anti-Semitic and anti-American remarks."

"Last year, I promised that when I became speaker, I would remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee based on her repeated anti-semitic and anti-American remarks," McCarthy tweeted Saturday, sharing a video with his remarks.

"I'm keeping that promise."

Omar (D-Minn.) has been outspoken critic of Israel, comparing the Jewish state and the U.S. to Hamas and Taliban terrorist organizations. She also proposed a Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) bill against Israel.

"We watch antisemitism grow, not just on our campuses, but we watched it grow in the halls of Congress," McCarthy told Republican Jewish Coalition's 2022 leadership meeting in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"I made another promise to you last time: There is this congresswoman, Ilhan Omar," the video shows McCarthy saying to a reaction of boos.

"That's a rightful boo," he continued.

"I remember what she said about me. I remember what she said about Israel, remember what she said about the relationship. I remember it so much that I promised you last year that as speaker she will no longer be on Foreign Affairs, and I'm keeping that promise."

A Twitter fact-check challenged McCarthy's authority to remove Omar from a "standing committee" such as the Foreign Affairs Committee.

"The speaker does not have the power to remove a member from a standing committee. Foreign Affairs is a standing committee," the Twitter disclaimer on McCarthy's tweet read. "Each party has their own rules and procedures for assigning committee roles. Only a majority vote by the entire house could remove Rep. Omar."