×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: polls | scotus | affirmative action | rulings

ABC News/Ipsos Poll: Majority Backs Affirmative Action Decision

By    |   Sunday, 02 July 2023 11:15 AM EDT

A majority of Americans approve of the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action in the nation's colleges, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday reveals. 

The poll of 937 adults, conducted on Friday and Saturday, showed that 52% of the respondents approve of the decision to restrict the use of race as a determining factor in admissions to colleges, while 32% disapproved and 16% said they disapprove of the ruling, which set new limits on affirmative action programs. 

The survey's results were divided among party lines, with 75% of Republicans and 58% of independents approving of the ruling, while 26% of Democrats said they disapprove. 

There were also deep divisions between racial groups on the court's ruling, with 60% of white people saying they approve of the decision, followed by 58% of the Asians surveyed.

Meanwhile, only 25% of the Black people surveyed said they approved of the court's ruling, while Hispanic people were split, with 40% approving and 40% disapproving.

Even though most agreed with the decision, Americans were still less likely to think Black or Hispanic students will have a fair chance to get into the college they choose, with two-thirds saying that white or Asian students have a fair chance. This compares to 47% who say Black students have a fair chance and 50% saying Hispanic students do. 

The poll also showed that Americans were divided on the ruling in favor of an evangelical Christian website in her case determining whether First Amendment rights allow creative businesses to refuse to serve LGBTQ+ customers. 

The survey also revealed that a majority of Americans, at 53%, believe the court is ruling on the basis of partisan political views, with 33% saying they believe the views are based on law, but 14% said they do not know. 

Those views were driven by Democrats, at 76%, and independents at 51%, a large margin over the 36% of Republicans who said they believe the court's decisions come from political views.

The new margins are up from a January 2022 ABC News/Ipsos poll, when 38% of Americans believed the justices ruled based on their interpretation of the law, not their political views. 

The poll has a margin of error plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A majority of Americans approve of the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action in the nation's colleges, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday reveals. The poll of 937 adults, conducted on Friday and Saturday, showed that 52% of the respondents approve of the...
polls, scotus, affirmative action, rulings
372
2023-15-02
Sunday, 02 July 2023 11:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved