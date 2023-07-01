Trump Hails This Week's SCOTUS Rulings

Former President Donald Trump Saturday hailed this week's Supreme Court rulings, telling a rally carried live on Newsmax that the moves came after his administration's appointment of "three great Supreme Court justices" and almost 300 federal judges.

"This week, those justices ruled to move our country forward," Trump told rally-goers in Pickens, South Carolina, pointing out how the judges ruled against affirmative action in the nation's colleges and President Joe Biden's loan forgiveness plan, and in favor of a web designer's refusal to design an internet page for a same-sex couple.

"Those justices ruled to move our country forward with a merit-based system of education," Trump said about the affirmative action ruling. "How big is that? In other words, if you are a worker and you worked very hard in school, you got fantastic marks, somebody that hasn't done nearly as well, who perhaps has not worked nearly as hard, will not be taking your place in a school, college or at a university ... we're back to the old merit system that built our country. That was a big one."

The court also ruled that "President Biden is not allowed to wipe out hundreds and hundreds of billions, probably trillions of dollars in student loan debt, which would have been very unfair to the millions and millions of people who paid their debt through hard work and diligence," said Trump.

And in the case of the web designer, the court "gave religious liberty a tremendous win," said Trump.

He also pointed out that one year ago, a Supreme Court ruling overturned the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion, which many said was "never going to happen."

And now that the decision is moved back to the states on abortion laws, it gives "pro-lifers a tremendous power to negotiate," said Trump.

"We didn't have that power," he said. "People that believe in life will be able to stop radical left Democrats from killing babies in their fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth month and even killing babies after birth."

Democrats, though "are the radical ones," Trump said. "The Republicans have to understand that issue better. They have to speak about it better. That was a big, big win ... it's a great issue for us. But more importantly, from the standpoint of the heart, from the standpoint of your soul, it is what you believe in."

