Morris to Newsmax: Trump Not Hurt Politically by Iran Stance

Political commentator Dick Morris said Saturday that President Donald Trump's decision not to pursue further negotiations with Iran reflects a broader shift in strategy, arguing the administration is focused on confronting Tehran rather than seeking a diplomatic resolution.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," Morris said reports that Trump will not send envoys such as Jared Kushner or Steve Witkoff to Pakistan for talks signal that negotiations are no longer the priority.

"I think that they clearly are not moving to negotiation," Morris said. "I think Trump realizes that."

Morris framed the development within what he described as a larger political narrative in the United States, pushing back on suggestions that Trump's handling of the situation is hurting him politically.

"There is a feeling in this country that Trump is in trouble politically and that all of this is hurting him," Morris said.

"And in fact, I feel it's not. And I feel he's not in trouble."

He argued that media coverage often focuses on Trump's personality, while overlooking what he described as the administration's core policy priorities.

"Trump has an outsized personality, and that's what the media covers," Morris said.

"But in the last analysis, there are two policies of this administration — fighting Iran and stopping it from developing a nuclear weapon, and deporting illegal immigrants."

Morris said he believes both issues have strong public support, contrasting that with what he characterized as Democrat opposition.

"The people of America strongly support both of those," he said. "The Democrats have managed to maneuver themselves into being opposed to both."

According to Morris, that divide is likely to shape upcoming elections, particularly the midterms.

"I think that that dichotomy, that polarization, will dominate the midterm elections," he said, predicting that Trump and his allies will benefit politically.

Morris also suggested that constant news coverage of the administration obscures what he sees as the central policy questions facing voters.

"All this news coverage every day, every minute, every hour, overshadowing the basic issue," he said.

He framed those issues as straightforward choices for voters, particularly on Iran's nuclear ambitions and immigration enforcement.

"Do you approve of a nuclear Iran or not? And do you approve of deporting illegal immigrants or not?" Morris said. "The American people are very clear that the answer to both of those is yes."

Amid the stalled negotiations with Iran, the president said Saturday that the Iranians sent over a new peace proposal, but that it "could have been better," and rejected it.

"They gave us a paper that could have been better, and interestingly, immediately when I canceled it, within 10 minutes we got a new paper that was much better," Trump said to reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Florida.

Trump said he cancelled the latest rounds of negotiations with Iran because it was "a lot of traveling" and because his negotiators, Witkoff and Kushner, "weren't meeting with the leader of the country."

Trump said the U.S. will "deal by telephone and they can call us anytime they want" before adding that "we have all the cards."

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