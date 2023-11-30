×
Tags: poll | u.s. | ukraine | israel | taiwan | military | aid

Poll: US Strongly Backs Arming Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan

By    |   Thursday, 30 November 2023 09:04 PM EST

The annual Reagan National Defense Survey found that 59% of Americans support military aid for Ukraine, a result that is consistent with the Ronald Reagan Institute's two prior polls on the subject.

According to the survey conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw & Co., 30% said they oppose aid to Ukraine.

"Despite kind of a media narrative or what you might expect watching the debate on Ukraine aid in the U.S. Congress, there is not waning support for Ukraine," said Rachel Hoff, the policy director at the Ronald Reagan Institute. "In fact, there is steady and strong consistent support for Ukraine.

"A plurality of Republicans, a majority of Democrats support continued U.S. military assistance to Ukraine," Hoff said.

The poll found that 56% of respondents support sending military equipment to Taiwan with 28% opposed.

Also, 71% said they supported military aid for Israel with 23% opposed.

The survey comes amid the Biden administration's $106 billion supplemental funding request to aid all three countries, with the largest portion ($44.4B) earmarked for Ukraine.

The poll surveyed 2,506 U.S. adults between Oct. 27 and Nov. 5 on national security issues. The Ronald Reagan Institute published its findings Thursday in advance of its annual National Defense Forum on Saturday.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


