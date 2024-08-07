YouGov Poll: Majority Unsure or Say Walz Bad VP Pick

When it comes to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, a majority of Americans said they were not sure of him or viewed him as a bad pick or the worst possible pick, a YouGov poll released Wednesday showed.

The survey of 3,003 adults taken Tuesday showed that 35% of registered voters said they weren't sure whether Walz was a good or bad pick and 17% said he was a bad pick or the worst possible pick. Just 35% said it was a good pick or the best possible pick, and 14% said he was neither good nor bad. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Among Democrats, 61% said he was a good pick or the best possible pick, 26% were not sure, and 12% said he was neither good nor bad. Just 1% said he was a bad or the worst possible pick. Among independents, 40% said they were not sure, 29% said he was a good or the best possible pick, 16% said he was neither good or bad and 15% said he was a bad or the worst possible pick.

Among Republicans, 34% said he was a bad or the worst possible pick, 40% said they were unsure, 13% said he was neither good nor bad and only 12% said he was a good or the best possible pick.

Overall, 45% said they don't know enough about Walz to form a favorable or unfavorable opinion about him. Just 35% said they have a very or somewhat favorable opinion about him, and 20% have a very or somewhat unfavorable opinion.

Among Democrats, 62% have a positive opinion of Walz. Among independents, 54% said they don't know enough about Walz, and only 28% said they have a favorable opinion of him. Among Republicans, 40% said they have an unfavorable opinion about Walz, 47% said they don't know enough about him, and just 12% have a favorable opinion about him.