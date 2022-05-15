Poll: Americans Increasingly Believe Trans Identity Acceptance Has Gone Too Far

Thirty-three percent of Americans say the country has gone too far in accepting transgender identities, according to a an NBC News poll.

Thirty-five percent of those surveyed, meanwhile, say that the country has not gone far enough in ending discrimination against transgender people. Meanwhile, 25% say the country has reached a balance of how it handles transgender identities.

The poll was conducted May 5th-7th, 9th-10th among 1,000 adults, with an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.

Even though a slight majority seem to believe that more needs to be done to end discrimination, the two-percentage point lead shows a drop of ten points since NBC News last asked the question approximately a year ago and is within the poll’s 3.1% margin of error.

In the August 2021 poll, 26% of Americans said that society has gone too far in accepting the identities of transgender people, while 38% said that the country has not gone far enough in ending discrimination.