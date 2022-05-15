NBC Poll: Biden Hits New Low in Approval

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has hit an all-time low, according to the latest NBC News poll.

Just 39% of Americans approve of the Biden’s job as president, compared with 40% in March.

The survey, taken May 5-7 and 9-10 among 1,000 adults, also found:

75% of Americans say the country is headed in the wrong direction, the fifth time in the poll’s 34-year history when the wrong-track number hit 75% or higher

60% of Americans say abortion should be either always legal (37%) or legal most of the time (23%)

63% oppose the Supreme Court overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion

30% would support the Supreme Court overturning the decision

33% approve of Biden’s handling of the economy

41% approve of how Biden has handled the war between Russia and Ukraine and 59% approve of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic

65% of adults say their family’s income is falling behind the cost of living

46% of registered voters say they want Republicans to control Congress, and an equal 46% want Democrats in charge

“It is a flashing red light when you see a number like this,” Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, who conducted this survey with Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, said of the wrong-track number.

“Americans are telling us this is as bad as 2008.”

Yet Democrats are still tied with Republicans in the poll’s question of which party should control Congress.

“It is remarkable that preference for control of Congress is even overall, and that the gap in interest in the election has narrowed,” said Horwitt.