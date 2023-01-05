Poll: Americans Split on Attention Given to Jan. 6 Probe

A new poll reveals Americans are split on whether there has been too much focus on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Morning Consult-Politico poll released Monday found that a total of 47% of respondents strongly agreed or somewhat agreed when asked if there has been too much focus on the investigation by the House Select Committee. But almost an equal percentage — 45% — of respondents said they strongly disagreed or somewhat disagreed with the question.

The nationwide poll of 2,000 registered voters was conducted Dec. 21-24 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Forty-five percent of respondents said they voted Democrat in U.S. House races in 2022, and 41% said they voted Republican.

The second anniversary of the riot is Friday. The House select committee concluded its investigation last month, and in its final report, it made four criminal referrals of former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for his alleged role in the event.

Still, 63% of respondents said it was very important or somewhat important for the federal government to continue to investigate the events that led to the riot, and 31% said it was not important or not too important.

As far as the direction of the country, 69% said it is heading on the wrong track, with 31% saying it is going in the right direction. Fifty-five percent strongly disapprove or somewhat disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing. Forty-three percent strongly approve or somewhat approve.

Among the top issues on the mind of respondents, 43% said the economy was their biggest concern. Security issues, such as terrorism, foreign policy and border security (13%) and Medicare and Social Security (13%) were next, followed by birth control, abortion and equal pay for women (12%).