Rasmussen: Most Voters Say Congress Won't Fix Problems

Voters are skeptical that Congress will be able to fix the nation's most important problems, according to the latest Rasmussen survey.

Fifty-seven percent of voters do not believe Congress will solve the country's most important problems; 64% believe most members of Congress don't care what their constituents think; 22% think most Congress members care what their constituents think.

President Joe Biden's strongest supporters have higher expectations for Congress. Among voters who strongly approve of Biden's job performance, 55% think it's at least somewhat likely Congress will seriously address the nation's most important problems.

Among those who strongly disapprove of Biden's performance, only 27% expect Congress to do something about the nation's biggest problems.

While 53% of Democrat voters believe it is at least somewhat likely Congress will seriously address the most important problems facing our nation, only 35% of Republicans and 33% of voters not affiliated with either major party share that belief.

Likewise, 35% of Democrats – but just 18% of Republicans and 14% of unaffiliated voters – say most members of Congress care what their constituents think. And while 46% of Democrats say their own congressional representative cares what they think, only 33% of Republicans and 25% of unaffiliated voters say the same.

Along racial lines, whites (17%) are less likely than Black voters (34%) or other minorities (33%) to say most members of Congress care what their constituents think.

The highest income group, those earning above $200,000 a year, is least likely to expect that Congress will seriously address the most important problems facing our nation. Those who earn below $30,000 annually are most likely to say their own member of Congress cares what they think.

Congress is evenly divided, with Democrats holding a narrow majority in the Senate, and Republicans having a small majority in the House of Representatives.

The survey of 900 U.S. likely voters was conducted on Dec. 28-30 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.