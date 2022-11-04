Rasmussen Poll: GOP Lead in Generic Ballot Trimmed to 5 Points

Almost half — 48% — of likely voters say they would cast their ballot for the Republican congressional candidate, while 43% say they would vote Democrat, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.
Just days before the midterms, the number is down from last week, when the poll showed a 49%-42% edge for Republicans on a generic ballot.
Here are the highlights from the poll results released on Friday:
- 88% of Republicans say they would vote for their own party's congressional candidate.
- 84% of Democrats say they would vote for the Democrats' congressional candidate.
- 46% of independents say they would vote Republican, compared to 33% who say they would vote Democrat.
- 52% of white voters would cast their ballots for a Republican, compared to 41% who would vote Democrat.
- 33% of Black voters would cast their ballots for a Republican, while 56% would vote for the Democrat.
The poll, conducted Oct. 30-Nov. 3, surveyed 2,500 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.
