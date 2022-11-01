WSJ Poll: GOP Up 2 Points Over Democrats on Generic Ballot

With Election Day just one week away, Republicans have a 2-point lead over Democrats on a generic congressional ballot, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.

According to the survey, 46% of registered voters would cast their ballots for a GOP candidate, while 44% would cast them for a Democrat candidate, if the election were held today.

While the Republican lead is within the margin of error, it's a marked change from the Journal's August poll, which showed the Democrats with a 3-point advantage.

The outrage over the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade seems to have calmed, and abortion appears to be a less salient issue than it was during the summer months, according to the poll. In the immediate aftermath of the June decision, Democrats began gaining ground, but the economy and inflation have proven to be unshakable issues for voters.

"The focus on the economic stuff, particularly inflation, is helpful to the GOP headed into the final stretch," GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio told the Journal. Fabrizio conducted the poll along with Democratic pollster John Anzalone.

Nearly half of the voters surveyed said they think congressional Republicans can best handle inflation, versus the quarter of voters who said congressional Democrats are best equipped to handle it.

Republican voters also display more enthusiasm about voting than Democrat voters, the poll found.

According to the Journal, there has been a shift in the GOP's favor among Latino voters and women, particularly white suburban women. Republicans led white suburban women by 15 points, which is a 26-point shift away from Democrats since the Journal's August poll.

Democrats are hoping to buck a trend that historically sees the president's party lose seats during the congressional midterm elections, while Republicans need only gain a handful of seats in the House and one in the Senate to regain the majority in each chamber.

The poll was conducted Oct. 22-26 and surveyed 1,500 registered voters. The margin of error was 2.5 percentage points.