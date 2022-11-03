×
Tags: generic | congressional | ballot | republican | midterms | polls

Dem Pollster Has GOP Up 4 Points on Generic Ballot

By    |   Thursday, 03 November 2022 10:00 PM EDT

Republicans have momentum on their side — along with narratives around the economy, inflation, and violent crime — in the final weekend before Tuesday midterms as even Democrat pollsters are giving the GOP the edge on the generic ballot.

The Data for Progress, a Democrat pollster, has Republicans up 4 points on Democrats on a generic congressional ballot in the poll released Thursday.

Republicans received 51% support, the first time a majority was reached in this midterm election cycle, compared to 47% for Democrats. The GOP held just a 1-point lead in August and steadily added support since.

The margin is not unique to this Democrat pollster, either. Among the polls in the latest RealClear Politics polling average sample, just the Politico/Morning Consult poll has Democrats leading on the generic congressional ballot.

The average of the polls gives the GOP 48% support and a 3-point lead.

Rasmussen Reports and The Trafalgar Group polls give Republicans a 7- and 6-point edge, respectively.

While generic congressional ballot polls do not determine any race concrete, they are used to take the temperature of the electorate, and signs are points to red hot and blue cold with just days before Tuesday's final vote.

