Increased Border Security Affecting US Tourism

By    |   Tuesday, 08 April 2025 11:04 AM EDT

Increased security at the U.S. borders appear to be affecting the tourism industry, it was reported.

With increased scrutiny at the border since President Donald Trump took office in late January, Canadian flight reservations to the U.S. are down 70% from last year, and European bookings this summer are down 25%, Bloomberg reported.

That could result in a $9 billion loss in tourist spending, the outlet added.

The tourism industry contributed $2.3 trillion to the U.S. economy in 2022 and supported about 9.5 million jobs, but the current border policies may lead to a decade-long slump in international visitors, Bloomberg reported.

Adam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics, told the media outlet that travel won't normalize until 2029.

"That will essentially be an entire decade between pre-pandemic and full recovery," said Sacks, who predicted a 20% reduction from Canada, and 9.4% overall, compared with 2024.

Besides the increased border security, Trump's tariffs could incentivize Europeans and Canadians to travel elsewhere. Many Canadians also are peeved due to the president's suggestion that the country should become the 51st state.

"All of those things are compounding one another and making the US somewhat of a global pariah when it comes to tourism," Sacks said.

"Another irony is that tariffs are being designed to help right the U.S. trade deficit, but the immediate effects in terms of travel is to hurt the U.S. trade balance."

According to a February poll by Leger, 48% of Canadian travelers said they're less likely to visit the U.S. in 2025 compared to last year.

Canadian flight reservations to the U.S. through September are down 70% from the same period last year, according to a report by OAG Aviation Worldwide.

Increased border scrutiny means everyday tourists, conference attendees and business travelers sometimes are delayed or detained.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a reduction in illegal crossings has freed up law enforcement officers to do more "vetting."

"Lawful travelers have nothing to fear from these measures," said Hilton Beckham, assistant commissioner for public affairs at the CBP. "However, those intending to enter the U.S. with fraudulent purposes or malicious intent — don't even try."

